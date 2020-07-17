REBusinessOnline

Ju-C Bar Opens Location at Krog Street Market in Atlanta’s Inman Park District

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast

Krog Street Market is situated along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, two miles west of downtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Ju-C Bar has opened its second location in metro Atlanta, joining the tenant lineup at Krog Street Market, a 30,000-square-foot food hall in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood. Ju-C Bar is a family-owned restaurant specializing in made-order juices, smoothies, salads and wraps. Krog Street Market is situated along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, two miles west of downtown Atlanta. Other tenants include Superica, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Ticonderoga Club, Fred’s Meat & Bread, Watchman’s Seafood and Spirits, Hop City and The Little Tart Bake Shop, as well as retail and office tenants including The Merchant, Iris and The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership. Ju-C Bar’s other location is in the northern suburb of Sandy Springs. Adrienne Crawford and Lily Heimburger of SRS Real Estate Partners represented the landlord, Charlotte, N.C.-based Asana Partners, in the lease transaction. Austin Wilson of Stein Investment Group represented Ju-C Bar.

