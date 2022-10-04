Judge Commercial Adds Six New Tenants at West Broad Redevelopment Project in Savannah

West Broad is a redevelopment of the historic 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Savannah's west side.

SAVANNAH, GA. — Judge Commercial has welcomed six new commercial tenants at West Broad, a mixed-use redevelopment of the historic 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in west Savannah. The new tenants include Savannah Square Pops, Origin Coffee Bar, Chewning Interiors, AMPT-Savannah, Smithereens and National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. Existing tenants at West Broad include Forsight Eye Care, Rethink Design and Sweet Peach Cosmetic Tattoo.

West Broad’s first floor is fully leased and there are commercial and coworking spaces available for lease on the second and third floors, according to Judge Commercial. The 300 block was originally constructed between 1910 and 1922 and housed the landmark Thrifty Supply Center hardware store for 60 years. Urban design and civic architecture firm Sottile and Sottile oversaw the redesign of the four-story, 60,000-square-foot adaptive reuse project.