REBusinessOnline

Judge Commercial Adds Six New Tenants at West Broad Redevelopment Project in Savannah

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Leasing Activity, Mixed-Use, Southeast

West Broad is a redevelopment of the historic 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Savannah's west side.

SAVANNAH, GA. — Judge Commercial has welcomed six new commercial tenants at West Broad, a mixed-use redevelopment of the historic 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in west Savannah. The new tenants include Savannah Square Pops, Origin Coffee Bar, Chewning Interiors, AMPT-Savannah, Smithereens and National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. Existing tenants at West Broad include Forsight Eye Care, Rethink Design and Sweet Peach Cosmetic Tattoo.

West Broad’s first floor is fully leased and there are commercial and coworking spaces available for lease on the second and third floors, according to Judge Commercial. The 300 block was originally constructed between 1910 and 1922 and housed the landmark Thrifty Supply Center hardware store for 60 years. Urban design and civic architecture firm Sottile and Sottile oversaw the redesign of the four-story, 60,000-square-foot adaptive reuse project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  