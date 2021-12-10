REBusinessOnline

July Residential Buys 536-Unit Carmel Creek Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Carmel-Creek-Apartments-Houston

Carmel Creek Apartments in Houston totals 536 units. The property was built in 1982.

HOUSTON — New York-based investment firm July Residential has acquired Carmel Creek Apartments, a 536-unit multifamily community in the Brookhollow neighborhood of Houston. Built in 1982, the property features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 518 to 1,193 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and onsite laundry services. Mitch Sinberg, Matthew Robbins and Abigail Beauchamp of Berkadia originated an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac acquisition financing for the deal. The loan carried a 10-year term, fixed interest rate, four years of interest-only payments and a loan-to-value ratio of 70 percent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  