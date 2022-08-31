Jumbo Capital, Apollo Global Buy Metro Boston Office Building for $21M, Plan Life Sciences Conversion

CANTON, MASS. — A joint venture between Jumbo Capital and Apollo Global Management has purchased a 79,000-square-foot office building in the southern Boston suburb of Canton for $21 million with plans to convert the property into a life sciences facility. The development team plans to redevelop the existing building and add a 46,460-square-foot manufacturing space. Jeff Black, Bryan Koop and Sean Burke of Colliers arranged $57.7 million in acquisition and construction financing through Cambridge Savings Bank on behalf of the joint venture. Frank Petz, Matt Sherry, Brooke Howard and Rob Schlesinger, also with Colliers, brokered the sale of the property.