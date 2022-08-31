REBusinessOnline

Jumbo Capital, Apollo Global Buy Metro Boston Office Building for $21M, Plan Life Sciences Conversion

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Life Sciences, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

CANTON, MASS. — A joint venture between Jumbo Capital and Apollo Global Management has purchased a 79,000-square-foot office building in the southern Boston suburb of Canton for $21 million with plans to convert the property into a life sciences facility. The development team plans to redevelop the existing building and add a 46,460-square-foot manufacturing space. Jeff Black, Bryan Koop and Sean Burke of Colliers arranged $57.7 million in acquisition and construction financing through Cambridge Savings Bank on behalf of the joint venture. Frank Petz, Matt Sherry, Brooke Howard and Rob Schlesinger, also with Colliers, brokered the sale of the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  