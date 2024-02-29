Thursday, February 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialMassachusettsNortheast

Jumbo Capital, Apollo Global Complete Renovation of 136,000 SF Industrial Building in Canton, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

CANTON, MASS. — A partnership between locally based developer Jumbo Capital and affiliates of Apollo Global Management has completed the renovation of a 136,000-square-foot industrial building in the southern Boston suburb of Canton. The building sits on a 10-acre site at 30 Dan Road, features a clear height of 34 feet and is subdividable to 50,000-square-foot suites. Surus Construction & Development served as the general contractor for the project, which began in summer 2022. Integrated Project Services handled architectural design, and Highpoint Engineering served as the civil engineer. Colliers is now marketing the property for lease.

You may also like

Meyer Completes 21,500 SF Office Headquarters Renovation in...

Inland Closes $27M Capital Raise for 261-Unit Luxury...

CRG to Develop 66,552 SF Spec Industrial Facility...

Cawley Brokers Sale of 14-Acre Land Assemblage in...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 10,583 SF Office Lease...

BKM Capital Partners Acquires Canyon Industrial Center in...

Apparel Wholesaler Privy Purchases 40,129 SF Industrial Property...

LIHTC Program Offers Lifeline to Struggling Multifamily Developers

Hospitality Solutions, Hilton to Open 164-Room Embassy Suites...