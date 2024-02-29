Jumbo Capital, Apollo Global Complete Renovation of 136,000 SF Industrial Building in Canton, Massachusetts

CANTON, MASS. — A partnership between locally based developer Jumbo Capital and affiliates of Apollo Global Management has completed the renovation of a 136,000-square-foot industrial building in the southern Boston suburb of Canton. The building sits on a 10-acre site at 30 Dan Road, features a clear height of 34 feet and is subdividable to 50,000-square-foot suites. Surus Construction & Development served as the general contractor for the project, which began in summer 2022. Integrated Project Services handled architectural design, and Highpoint Engineering served as the civil engineer. Colliers is now marketing the property for lease.