Juneau Construction Breaks Ground on Hub Atlanta Student Housing Project Near Georgia Tech

Hub Atlanta is a student housing high-rise property located at 960 Spring St. in Midtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Juneau Construction Co. has broken ground on Hub Atlanta, a student housing high-rise property located at 960 Spring St. in Midtown Atlanta. The property, developed by Core Spaces, is meant to be an off-campus housing option for students attending nearby Georgia Tech.

Hub Atlanta will provide housing for almost 800 students beginning in the summer of 2023. The new development will be located close to the Midtown MARTA station and will comprise studios up to six-bedroom units. Standing 19 stories tall, Hub Atlanta will have 5,600 square feet of ground-level retail space along Spring Street.

Community amenities will include a fitness center, study lounge, coworking space, pool deck with a hot tub, library and dog run and wash area. Additionally, Hub Atlanta residents will have access to four stories of garage parking with bicycle parking and electric vehicle charging stations.

Core Spaces is a real estate investment firm that focuses on acquiring, developing and managing residential properties. Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture is also part of the project team and is a Chicago-based architecture and design firm. Juneau Construction is an Atlanta-based construction firm.