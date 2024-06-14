Juneau Construction Tops Out 1,600-Bed Student Housing Project Near University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Juneau Construction has topped out Hub Knoxville, a student housing development near University of Tennessee that will comprise two 10-story towers and a seven-story building. The co-developers, Core Spaces and Schenk Realty Group, broke ground on the project in February 2023 and secured $233 million in construction financing last summer.

Upon completion, the 1,600-bed community will feature 30,000 square feet of retail space, 23,000 square feet of indoor amenities and a 19,000-square-foot rooftop terrace that features a pool, basketball court and hot tub. The design-build team includes Dwell Design Studio, Antunovich Associates and DCI Engineers. Core Spaces and Schenk Realty Group plan to deliver Hub Knoxville in time for fall semester in 2025.