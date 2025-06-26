Thursday, June 26, 2025
The five-building, 38,300-square-foot Bay Bridge Center in San Diego was fully leased at the time of sale.
Juniper Ridge Partners Buys Five-Building Bay Bridge Center in San Diego for $10.4M

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Juniper Ridge Partners has acquired Bay Bridge Center in San Diego from Jon and Donna Stockholm Trust for $10.4 million. Located at 1943-1995 Main St., Bay Bridge Center offers 38,300 square feet of mixed-use flex space.

The five-building, multi-tenant asset is situated on 2.1 acres in San Diego’s Harbor/Downtown submarket. At the time of sale, Bay Bridge Center was fully leased to six tenants, including San Diego County Schools and Wrensilva, a high-end audio manufacturer. The property features 400 feet of frontage on Main Street and Harbor Drive, secure yard areas and proximity to a San Diego Trolley stop with immediate access to Interstate 5.

Chris Holder, Mark Lewkowitz and Will Holder of Colliers represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

