Jupiter Holdings Unveils Plans for 702,147 SF Industrial Center in Menifee, California

Scott-Road-Commerce-Center-Menifee-CA

Located in Menifee, Calif., Scott Road Commerce Center will feature 702,147 square feet of industrial space spread across five buildings.

MENIFEE, CALIF. — Newport Beach, Calif.-based Jupiter Holdings has released plans for Scott Road Commerce Center, an industrial center located at 33380 Zeiders Road in Menifee.

Totaling 702,147 square feet on 40.5 acres, Scott Road Commerce Center will include one existing, fully leased industrial building and four to-be-constructed buildings. The first phase of construction includes buildings one and two, with an estimated groundbreaking on building two in August 2021 for completion in mid-2022. The second phase will include buildings three, four and five with a tentative groundbreaking in early 2022 and completion slated for year-end 2022.

The completed complex will offer buildings ranging from 73,000 square feet to 230,000 square feet.

Tucker Hohenstein, Steve Bellitti and Joey Jones of Colliers International, in partnership with Gordon Mize of Lee & Associates, will handle marketing efforts for the development.

