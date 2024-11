NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Just Kidding Playground will open a 5,975-square-foot indoor gym at The Shoppes at North Brunswick, a 147,054-square-foot lifestyle shopping center in Central New Jersey. The location will be the company’s first in New Jersey and third overall. Kevin Pelio of Azarian Realty Co. represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Jim Cheng of eXp Realty represented the tenant. A tentative opening date was not announced.