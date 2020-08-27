REBusinessOnline

Just Over 1M Americans File for First-Time Unemployment Assistance

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A little more than 1 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment assistance during the week ending Aug. 22, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday morning. The most recent figure is what economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected for the week. The total was a decrease of 98,000 claims from the previous week. It was the second consecutive week claims totaled more than 1 million after the week ending Aug. 8 snapped a 20-week streak of at least 1 million claims since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The four-week moving average also decreased for the week, falling by 107,250 claims to just under 1.1 million. Continuing claims fell by 223,000 to 14.5 million for the week ending Aug. 15. (Data for continuing claims is delayed by one week.)

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  