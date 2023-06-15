Thursday, June 15, 2023
Valage Carson Valley is a 102-unit seniors housing community in Minden, Nevada.
JV Breaks Ground on Valage Carson Valley Seniors Housing Community in Minden, Nevada

by Jeff Shaw

MINDEN, NEV. — A joint venture between Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE: GHI) and ISL Ventures has broken ground on Valage Carson Valley, a seniors housing community in Minden, a small municipality of approximately 3,000 people just east of Lake Tahoe. 

The property will feature 56 assisted living units and 46 memory care units. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2024. 

PI Architects designed the community, which Metcalf Builders is constructing, managed by Leading Light Development and Construction Consulting. Integral Senior Living will be the operator upon completion. 

Centrally located in the heart of the Carson Valley, the site is within walking distance of medical services including Carson Tahoe Health.

