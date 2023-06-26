JV Buys 68,195 SF Dry Creek Medical Campus in Englewood, Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate have acquired the Dry Creek Medical Campus in the Denver suburb of Englewood.

The portfolio includes two buildings totaling 68,195 square feet. They are fully leased by healthcare providers. Services are centered around a full-service ambulatory surgery center leased to Orthopedic Centers of Colorado in partnership with SCA Health, which UnitedHealth Group owns.

Dr. Metz Bariatric Surgery, which is also on the campus, recently became part of HealthOne, one of the leading health systems in Colorado. Other specialties housed in the properties include imaging, spine, orthopedics, anesthesia and dermatology.

CBRE U.S. Healthcare & Life Sciences brokered the transaction.