JV Receives $29.4M Construction Loan for S’PARK Railyards Office Project in Boulder

S’PARK Railyards will feature 64,000 square feet of office space and 5,263 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

BOULDER, COLO. — A joint venture between The John Buck Co., Kinship Capital and Element Properties has secured a $29.4 million construction loan for the development of S’PARK Railyards, a Class A office project in Boulder.

Located at 3401 Bluff St., the four-story Railyards building will feature 64,000 square feet of office space and 5,263 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The office layouts have been designed with 25-foot spans between columns, offering nearly column-free floor plates. Slated for completion in March 2021, the project is 92.4 percent pre-leased.

The Railyards project is located within S’PARK, a master-planned community that will offer 288 multifamily units, 106,029 square feet of office space, 31,363 square feet of ground-floor retail space and approximately 350 parking spaces across six separate buildings.

Railyards is the fourth of six planned buildings to be built by the joint venture. Construction of the last two projects are scheduled to start by the end of the year.

JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year, floating-rate construction loan through Wintrust Financial Corp. Keith Largay, Brian Walsh and Leon McBroom of JLL Capital Market represented the borrower in the financing.

