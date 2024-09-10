Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Located in Perris, Calif., Perris Gateway will offer 850,000 square feet of industrial space. (Image courtesy of DECA)
JV Secures $135M Construction Loan for Perris Gateway Industrial Project in Perris, California

by Amy Works

PERRIS, CALIF. — A joint venture between DECA Cos. and Wildcat Capital Management has obtained a $135 million loan to finance the ground-up development of Perris Gateway, an industrial development in Perris. Bank OZK provided the senior portion of the loan, while Affinius Capital originated the subordinate portion.

Perris Gateway will feature 850,000 square feet of industrial space with 40-foot clear ceiling heights, 124 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors and 4,000 amps of power. Additionally, the property will offer 348 auto parking stalls and 308 trailer parking stalls.

The joint venture will use the loan proceeds to finance the construction and lease up-of Perris Gateway, which will be available for lease in 2025.

