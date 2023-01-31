JVM Acquires 149-Unit Apartment Community in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

WHEATON, ILL. — JVM Realty Corp. has acquired Courthouse Square, a 149-unit apartment community in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton. The purchase price was undisclosed. Located at 250 S. Naperville Road, Courthouse Square was built in 2016 and consists of two six-story buildings. Amenities include a pool and sundeck, concierge service, package receiving, fitness center and yoga studio, event room, outdoor deck, heated indoor garage parking, pet wash and bike repair stations. With this latest acquisition, JVM now owns and manages eight apartment communities in Illinois and 23 throughout the Midwest. Kevin Girard, Mark Stern, Zach Kaufman and Avi Schiffman of JLL represented the undisclosed seller.