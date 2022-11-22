REBusinessOnline

JVM Acquires 240-Unit Luxury Apartment Property in Suburban Chicago

JVM plans to rebrand Seasons at Romeoville as The Bluffs.

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — JVM Realty Corp. has acquired Seasons at Romeoville, a 240-unit luxury apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville. Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. was the seller. JVM plans to rename the community as The Bluffs. Built in 2021, the property features amenities such as a fitness center, clubhouse, pool, outdoor living area, dog park and pet washing area. Monthly rents start at $1,575, according to Apartments.com. Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard of JLL represented the seller. With this latest acquisition, JVM now owns and manages seven apartment communities in Illinois and 22 properties representing $1.6 billion in assets under management throughout the Midwest.

