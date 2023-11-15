JVM Purchases 113-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Des Plaines, Illinois

DES PLAINES, ILL. — JVM Realty Corp. has purchased Ellison Apartments in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines for an undisclosed price. The 113-unit luxury apartment complex, built in 2019, features a variety of floor plans averaging 894 square feet. Amenities include a spa pool, sundeck, clubroom, business center, fitness center, pet spa, bike room and indoor garage parking. John Jaeger of CBRE brokered the deal, which marks the ninth Illinois property in JVM’s portfolio. The seller was undisclosed.