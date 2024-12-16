Monday, December 16, 2024
Mayfair Reserve was built in 2017.
JVM Purchases 236-Unit Mayfair Reserve Apartment Property in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

WAUWATOSA, WIS. — JVM Realty Corp. has purchased Mayfair Reserve, a 236-unit luxury apartment property in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa. Atlantic Residential sold the asset for an undisclosed price. Completed in 2017, Mayfair Reserve offers one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, pool, outdoor kitchen, climate-controlled garage parking, electric vehicle charging station and dog park. Atlantic Residential developed Mayfair Reserve in partnership with Edge Principal. JVM now owns and manages 22 communities throughout the Midwest.

