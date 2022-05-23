JVM Realty Acquires 219-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Overland Park, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily

The Vue was built in 2018.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — JVM Realty Corp. has acquired The Vue, a 219-unit luxury apartment complex in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. Hunt Midwest sold the asset for an undisclosed price. Units at The Vue, located at 7201 W. 80th St., average 936 square feet. Completed in 2018, the six-story property includes 7,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space that is leased to tenants such as Parisi Coffee and Evolve Juicery & Kitchen. Amenities include a sundeck, fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor lounge and pet spa.