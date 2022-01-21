REBusinessOnline

JVM Realty Acquires 297-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Itasca, Illinois

The Residences at Hamilton Lakes was built in 2017.

ITASCA, ILL. — JVM Realty Corp. has acquired The Residences at Hamilton Lakes in Itasca, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The purchase price and seller were not released. The 297-unit luxury apartment community is located at 1133 N. Arlington Heights Road. Built in 2017, the property rises four stories with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, gourmet kitchen, outdoor patio space, theater and a rejuvenation center complete with a hot tub, steam room and sauna. This is the sixth acquisition for JVM Realty in the Chicagoland area. The company’s portfolio consists of 19 communities across four states.

