JVM Realty Acquires 480-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

The Reserve at Kenosha includes 23 buildings across 68 acres.

KENOSHA, WIS. — JVM Realty Corp. has acquired The Reserve at Kenosha, a 480-unit luxury apartment complex in the southeastern Wisconsin town of Kenosha. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The property includes 23 buildings across 68 acres. Amenities include two fitness centers, two pools, two car care centers, three dog parks, a pet spa and full-service kitchen. Formerly known as The Springs at Kenosha, the property’s final phase was completed in 2020. JVM’s central region team will manage the asset.