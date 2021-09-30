REBusinessOnline

JVM Realty Acquires Apartment, Retail Developments in Fishers, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily, Retail

FISHERS, IND. — JVM Realty Corp. has acquired The Mark at Fishers District, a 260-unit luxury apartment community in Fishers, a northern suburb of Indianapolis. The company has also acquired Fishers District, an 18-acre development with 98,186 square feet of fully leased retail and restaurant space. A dual-branded Hyatt House and Hyatt Place hotel is also on the site but was not part of the sale. JVM plans to use its in-house management and marketing teams for the residential component, but will engage a national expert in retail services to assist with management of the retail portion. George Tikijian and Hannah Ott of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Thompson Thrift. The sales price was not disclosed.

