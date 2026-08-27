JVM Realty Buys 280-Unit Apartment Community in Oswego, Illinois

OSWEGO, ILL. — JVM Realty Corp. has purchased Springs at Oswego, a 280-unit apartment community located 48 miles west of Chicago, and rebranded the community as Trillium at Oswego. Continental Properties sold the property, and Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Located at 801 Fifth St., the gated community was completed in 2019 and features townhome-style units across two-story residential buildings. Residences come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse with lounge and entertainment areas, outdoor grilling stations, fire pit, car wash, two dog parks and gated access.