JVM Realty Corp. Acquires 300-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Madison, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MADISON, WIS. — JVM Realty Corp. has acquired Wrenfield at Pleasant View, a 300-unit luxury apartment community in Madison. Berkadia brokered the sale, and Continental Properties was the seller. JVM rebranded the community from Springs at Pleasant View. Completed in 2022, the property features townhome-style design with private entries across 15 two-story buildings. Floor plans average more than 1,000 square feet and come in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, business center, car wash and two dog parks with a pet spa area. JVM now owns and manages 21 communities throughout the Midwest.

