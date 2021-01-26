JVM Realty Sells 464-Unit Apartment Community in Aurora, Illinois

The Aventine at Oakhurst North was built in 1999 and recently renovated.

AURORA, ILL. — JVM Realty Corp. has sold The Aventine at Oakhurst North in Aurora for an undisclosed price. The 464-unit apartment community was built in 1999. The property recently received a big facelift, including an update to the clubhouse and amenity spaces, repairs to major building systems and a full renovation of approximately 40 percent of the unit interiors. The property’s 29 buildings sit on 28.5 acres. Dan Cohen, John Jaeger, Justin Puppi and Nisha Mishra of CBRE’s Chicago multifamily team represented JVM in the sale. Hayman Co. was the buyer.