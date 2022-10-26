KABR Group Acquires Shopping Center in New York’s Rockland County for $30M
NEW CITY, N.Y. — New Jersey-based development and investment firm KABR Group has acquired New City Shopping Center, a 125,110-square-foot property located north of New York City in Rockland County, for $30 million. KABR Group acquired the grocery-anchored center, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale, in partnership with Long Island-based retail operator BTF. Jose Cruz, J.B. Bruno, Kevin O’Hearn, Michael Oliver, Steve Simonelli, Andrew Scandalios and Austin Pierce of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.
