The site at 95 Challenger-Road in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, spans 4.5 acres on the northeastern edge of Overpeck Corporate Center and is adjacent to adjacent to the 805-acre Overpeck Park.
KABR Group, Hornrock Break Ground on 216-Unit Multifamily Project in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. — A partnership between KABR Group and Hornrock Properties has broken ground on a 216-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Ridgefield Park. The site at 95 Challenger Road is located within Overpeck Corporate Center, a 60-acre mixed-use development. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners, the six-story building will feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom residences, 22 of which will be set aside as affordable housing. Rent caps were not disclosed. Amenities will include an outdoor pool, a lounge and café, coworking spaces, a game room with a golf simulator, a children’s playroom, a pet spa and a fitness center. Residents will also have access to 2,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Completion is slated for 2028.

