Friday, September 22, 2023
The Reef comprises one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as 30,000 square feet of retail and dining space.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

KABR Group, Klotz Open 456-Unit Reef Apartments in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — The KABR Group and The Klotz Group of Cos. have opened The Reef, a multifamily development in Jacksonville comprising 456 apartments and 30,000 square feet of dining and retail space. The property is located at 2753 Mayport Road, near Atlantic Beach, the Mayport Naval Station and Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park. The Reef comprises one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that range in size from 690 to 1,242 square feet. Rental rates start at $1,575 per month for one-bedroom units, and the property is more than 50 percent leased.

The Reef features a 13,000-square-foot, two-story glass and steel clubhouse that has a rooftop terrace, resort-style pool, espresso bar and lounge, bike parking station and a fitness center with a rock climbing wall and Peloton bikes. Other amenities include electric vehicle charging stations and a large dog park.

