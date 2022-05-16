REBusinessOnline

Kadean Construction Breaks Ground on 781,000 SF Spec Industrial Development in Metro Kansas City

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO. — Kadean Construction has broken ground on Lee’s Summit Commerce Center, a three-building speculative industrial development totaling 781,000 square feet. Located in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit, the 75-acre project will feature clear heights ranging from 32 to 36 feet. Scannell Properties is the developer and Newmark Zimmer is marketing the project for lease. An undisclosed tenant has preleased 215,730 square feet of Building A, which will span 430,000 square feet and is slated for completion by the end of this year. Building B will total 238,000 square feet, while Building C will span 113,000 square feet. Completion of all buildings is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

