Kadean Construction Completes New Headquarters, Logistics Center for 1st Phorm in Fenton, Missouri

The 185,590-square-foot project is located within Fenton Logistics Park. It features both office and warehouse space.

FENTON, MO. — Kadean Construction has completed construction of a new 185,590-square-foot headquarters and logistics facility for 1st Phorm, a manufacturer and distributor of nutrition supplements and athletic apparel. The $11.6 million facility is located in Fenton Logistics Park in Fenton, a southwest suburb of St. Louis. The project includes corporate offices, 16 Zoom rooms, a 222-seat education and training auditorium, private library, podcast studio and a 16,000-square-foot athletic facility with a weight training room, basketball court and batting cages. The company is relocating from its headquarters in South St. Louis County and consolidating several warehouses around the St. Louis area. More than 400 employees will work at the building. U.S. Capital Development is the developer and owner of the project. M+H Architects served as architect.