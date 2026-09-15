Kadima Industrial Partners Buys 62,500 SF Building in Woburn, Massachusetts

WOBURN, MASS. — Kadima Industrial Partners has purchased a 62,500-square-foot building in Woburn, a northern suburb of Boston. The shallow-bay building at 215 Salem St. features 16 loading docks, a clear height of 17 feet and 90-foot truck court depths. Tommy Hovey, David Coffman and Michael Restivo of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Ryan Parker, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing for the deal through Webster 5 Cent Savings Bank. The building was leased to eight tenants at the time of sale.