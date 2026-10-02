KAI Build, Revive Capital to Transform Former 7UP Headquarters in Metro St. Louis into Apartments

CLAYTON, MO. — KAI Build is leading construction on the $55 million transformation of the former 7UP headquarters in downtown Clayton into a residential development with 118 apartment units. Located at 121 S. Meramec Ave. near Shaw Park, the 11-story building served as 7UP’s world headquarters from the mid-1960s through the late 1970s.

After 7UP relocated to Dallas, St. Louis County purchased the property in 1988 to house its World Trade Center. The building later remained vacant for more than a decade. A group led by Kansas City-based Revive Capital Development headed by developer Michael Knight purchased the property in September 2026 with plans to transform it into a residential development named The Upton.

Architect Chris Cedergreen is working in collaboration with Kent Wagster of HDA Architects on the project, which will feature a mix of luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a fitness center, clubroom, heated outdoor spa, entertainment and theater spaces, billiards, multiple fireplaces, a dog wash, private resident speakeasy, game room, outdoor kitchens, fire pits and a private dog park.

Octagon Finance is partnering on the project, providing a $48.3 million unitranche construction loan, including historic tax credits. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6.