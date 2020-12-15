REBusinessOnline

Kairoi, NREA Underway on 146-Unit Multifamily Project in Uptown Dallas

The new apartment building at 2620 Maple St. in Uptown Dallas is expected to be complete in September 2022.

DALLAS — San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential, in partnership with National Real Estate Advisors (NREA), is underway on construction of a 146-unit multifamily project at 2620 Maple St. in Uptown Dallas. The 12-story building will include 14 penthouse-level suites and will aim to capture the atmosphere of a boutique hotel with its various amenities. Completion is scheduled for September 2022.

