Kairoi, NREA Underway on 146-Unit Multifamily Project in Uptown Dallas
DALLAS — San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential, in partnership with National Real Estate Advisors (NREA), is underway on construction of a 146-unit multifamily project at 2620 Maple St. in Uptown Dallas. The 12-story building will include 14 penthouse-level suites and will aim to capture the atmosphere of a boutique hotel with its various amenities. Completion is scheduled for September 2022.
