Kairoi Residential Acquires 322-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based investment firm Kairoi Residential has acquired The Jax, a 322-unit apartment community in northwest San Antonio. Built on 19 acres in 1997, The Jax offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,010 square feet. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, business center, dog park, playground and a package handling area. Private garages are available in select residences. Robert Arzola, Robert Wooten and Ryan McBride of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.