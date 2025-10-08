Wednesday, October 8, 2025
The-Jax-San-Antonio
The Jax in San Antonio totals 322 units. The property was built in 1997.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Kairoi Residential Acquires 322-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based investment firm Kairoi Residential has acquired The Jax, a 322-unit apartment community in northwest San Antonio. Built on 19 acres in 1997, The Jax offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,010 square feet. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, business center, dog park, playground and a package handling area. Private garages are available in select residences. Robert Arzola, Robert Wooten and Ryan McBride of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

