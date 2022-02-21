REBusinessOnline

Kairos Acquires Affordable Housing Property in Metro Atlanta for $34.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Walton Crossing

Built in 1990 on 20.1 acres, Walton Crossing offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.

AUSTELL, GA. — Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.-based Kairos Investment Management Co. has acquired Walton Crossing, a 238-unit affordable housing community in Austell, about 17.8 miles from downtown Atlanta. The undisclosed seller, an affordable housing developer and investor, sold the property for $34.6 million.

Built in 1990 on 20.1 acres, Walton Crossing offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Unit features include fireplaces, extra storage space, balconies and patios, walk-in closets and energy-efficient kitchen appliances. Community amenities include a pool, private fitness center, playground, tennis and sport court, gazebo, classrooms and community space. The property also includes an adventure center with a kitchen, which offers a complimentary after-school enrichment programs for the residents’ children.

Most of the units are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). Kairos plans to install washers and dryers in the units and deploy Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs to help conserve water at the property.

Located at 1820 Mulkey Road, the multifamily community is situated 8.1 miles from Kennesaw State University and 24.8 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  