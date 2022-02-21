Kairos Acquires Affordable Housing Property in Metro Atlanta for $34.6M

AUSTELL, GA. — Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.-based Kairos Investment Management Co. has acquired Walton Crossing, a 238-unit affordable housing community in Austell, about 17.8 miles from downtown Atlanta. The undisclosed seller, an affordable housing developer and investor, sold the property for $34.6 million.

Built in 1990 on 20.1 acres, Walton Crossing offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Unit features include fireplaces, extra storage space, balconies and patios, walk-in closets and energy-efficient kitchen appliances. Community amenities include a pool, private fitness center, playground, tennis and sport court, gazebo, classrooms and community space. The property also includes an adventure center with a kitchen, which offers a complimentary after-school enrichment programs for the residents’ children.

Most of the units are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). Kairos plans to install washers and dryers in the units and deploy Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs to help conserve water at the property.

Located at 1820 Mulkey Road, the multifamily community is situated 8.1 miles from Kennesaw State University and 24.8 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.