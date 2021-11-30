REBusinessOnline

Kairos Investment Acquires 195-Unit Siena Townhomes Affordable Community in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

Siena-Townhomes-Las-Vegas-NV

Siena Townhomes in Las Vegas features 82 two-bedroom townhomes and 113 three-bedroom affordable units. (Photo credit: KIMC)

LAS VEGAS — Kairos Investment Management Co. has purchased Siena Townhomes, a 195-unit affordable multifamily property in Central Las Vegas. Terms of the off-market transaction were not released.

Built in 2001, Siena Townhomes features 82 two-bedroom townhomes and 113 three-bedroom townhomes with full-size washers/dryers, walk-in closets and a private balcony or patio with extra storage. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and spa, fitness center, barbecue area, basketball court, business center, children’s play area and carports.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  