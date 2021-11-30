Kairos Investment Acquires 195-Unit Siena Townhomes Affordable Community in Las Vegas

Siena Townhomes in Las Vegas features 82 two-bedroom townhomes and 113 three-bedroom affordable units. (Photo credit: KIMC)

LAS VEGAS — Kairos Investment Management Co. has purchased Siena Townhomes, a 195-unit affordable multifamily property in Central Las Vegas. Terms of the off-market transaction were not released.

Built in 2001, Siena Townhomes features 82 two-bedroom townhomes and 113 three-bedroom townhomes with full-size washers/dryers, walk-in closets and a private balcony or patio with extra storage. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and spa, fitness center, barbecue area, basketball court, business center, children’s play area and carports.