Kairos Investment Buys 103-Unit Forest Manor Apartments in Glendale, Colorado

Located in Glendale, Colo., Forest Manor Apartments features 103 apartments, a swimming pool and laundry facilities. (Image courtesy of Kairos Investment Management Co.)

GLENDALE, COLO. — Kairos Investment Management Co. has acquired Forest Manor Apartments, an affordable multifamily property located at 625 S. Forest St. in Glendale. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 1974, Forest Manor features 103 apartments in a mix of a single studio, 74 one-bedroom and 28 two-bedroom units with air conditioning, carpeted floors and spacious closets. The property was last renovated in 2001. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry facilities.

Kairos plans to renovate the asset by implementing interior and exterior upgrades, including interior repairs and upgrades to units, new flooring for interior hallways, exterior roof repairs, pool renovation and common-area amenities.