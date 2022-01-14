REBusinessOnline

Kairos Investment Buys 103-Unit Forest Manor Apartments in Glendale, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Forest-Manor-Apt-Glendale-CO

Located in Glendale, Colo., Forest Manor Apartments features 103 apartments, a swimming pool and laundry facilities. (Image courtesy of Kairos Investment Management Co.)

GLENDALE, COLO. — Kairos Investment Management Co. has acquired Forest Manor Apartments, an affordable multifamily property located at 625 S. Forest St. in Glendale. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 1974, Forest Manor features 103 apartments in a mix of a single studio, 74 one-bedroom and 28 two-bedroom units with air conditioning, carpeted floors and spacious closets. The property was last renovated in 2001. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry facilities.

Kairos plans to renovate the asset by implementing interior and exterior upgrades, including interior repairs and upgrades to units, new flooring for interior hallways, exterior roof repairs, pool renovation and common-area amenities.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  