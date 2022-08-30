REBusinessOnline

Kairos Investment, Harbor Associates Buy 91,027 SF The George Office/Retail Building in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Retail, Western

The-George-Denver-CO.jpg

The George in Denver features 91,027 square feet of office space and ground-floor retail space.

DENVER — A joint venture between Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.-based Kairos Investment Management Co. and Harbor Associates has purchased The George, an office and retail property located at 820 16th St. in Denver. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Constructed in 1906 and renovated in 2020, The George is an eight-story, 91,027-square-foot office building with ground-floor retail space. The asset recently received property improvements, including new conference areas, a new lounge, updated HVAC and bicycle storage.

