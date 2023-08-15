Kairos Investment Provides Acquisition Financing for 156,600 SF The Commons of Valencia Office Complex in California

VALENCIA, CALIF. — Kairos Investment Management has provided a senior bridge loan to Harbor Associates for the acquisition of The Commons of Valencia, a 156,600-square-foot, Class A office complex in Valencia. Terms of the financing were not released.

Located at 25152 and 25124 Springfield Court, the complex features two three-story buildings and a two-story parking structure, with 12 electric vehicle charging spots, 170 stalls within a covered structure and 622 stalls in total.

Recent renovations at the property include added tenant-friendly updates to the common areas, including the lobbies, furnished outdoor spaces and landscaping.