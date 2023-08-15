Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Commons-Valencia-CA
The Commons of Valencia features 156,600 square feet of Class A office space and 622 parking stalls.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaLoansOfficeWestern

Kairos Investment Provides Acquisition Financing for 156,600 SF The Commons of Valencia Office Complex in California

by Amy Works

VALENCIA, CALIF. — Kairos Investment Management has provided a senior bridge loan to Harbor Associates for the acquisition of The Commons of Valencia, a 156,600-square-foot, Class A office complex in Valencia. Terms of the financing were not released.

Located at 25152 and 25124 Springfield Court, the complex features two three-story buildings and a two-story parking structure, with 12 electric vehicle charging spots, 170 stalls within a covered structure and 622 stalls in total.

Recent renovations at the property include added tenant-friendly updates to the common areas, including the lobbies, furnished outdoor spaces and landscaping.

You may also like

Gantry Arranges $14.2M Refinancing for Retail Center in...

Walker & Dunlop Brokers Sale of 230-Unit Multifamily...

City Lights Church Buys Commercial Building in Greeley,...

Hosler Holdings Sells 28-Unit Apartment Building in Aurora,...

Westcore Acquires 519,905 SF Industrial Property in North...

Royston, Rayzor, Vickery & Williams Signs 11,611 SF...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $62M Construction Financing for...

JLL Arranges $233M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily...

Atlantic Capital Partners Brokers $17.5M Sale of Kroger-Anchored...