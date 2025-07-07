Monday, July 7, 2025
Chalk-Hill-Dallas
Chalk Hill, which is a mixed-use redevelopment of the former North Texas Public Broadcasting facility in Uptown Dallas, draws its name from the geological seam of limestone upon which it rests, known as the Austin Chalk Formation.
Kaizen Development Begins Work on Chalk Hill Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Kaizen Development Partners has begun work on Chalk Hill, a mixed-use redevelopment project in Uptown Dallas. Kaizen is now demolishing all structures on the 2.3-acre site at the corner of Wolf and North Harwood streets, which previously served as the home of North Texas Public Broadcasting. Plans for Chalk Hill include over 400,000 square feet of Class A office space, a 217-key luxury hotel that will be developed in partnership with HN Capital Partners, 61 luxury condos and multiple food-and-beverage options. BOKA Powell is designing Chalk Hill, and Balfour Beatty is serving as the general contractor. JLL is leasing the office space.

