MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Kaizen Development Partners has completed a 200,000-square-foot office building within the $250 million District 121 mixed-use development in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. Designed by Perkins&Will, the eight-story, Class A building was developed on a speculative basis in partnership with the McKinney Economic Development Corp. Amenities include a fitness center, tenant lounge and outdoor recreational spaces.