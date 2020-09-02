REBusinessOnline

Kaizen Development Completes 200,000 SF One Bethany West Office Building in Allen, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

One-Bethany-West-Allen

The newly built One Bethany West office building in Allen totals 200,000 square feet.

ALLEN, TEXAS — Kaizen Development Partners has completed One Bethany West, a 200,000-square-foot office building in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. One Bethany West is the third office building in the One Bethany at Watters Creek development, which consists of two completed buildings totaling 300,000 square feet and the capacity for an additional 600,000 square feet of new development. BOKA Powell designed the eight-story property, which offers amenities such as a fitness center, conferencing center, tenant lounge, golf simulator and outdoor activity space. Highlands Residential Mortgage recently signed a lease to become the inaugural tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  