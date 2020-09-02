Kaizen Development Completes 200,000 SF One Bethany West Office Building in Allen, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

The newly built One Bethany West office building in Allen totals 200,000 square feet.

ALLEN, TEXAS — Kaizen Development Partners has completed One Bethany West, a 200,000-square-foot office building in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. One Bethany West is the third office building in the One Bethany at Watters Creek development, which consists of two completed buildings totaling 300,000 square feet and the capacity for an additional 600,000 square feet of new development. BOKA Powell designed the eight-story property, which offers amenities such as a fitness center, conferencing center, tenant lounge, golf simulator and outdoor activity space. Highlands Residential Mortgage recently signed a lease to become the inaugural tenant.