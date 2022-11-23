Kajani Capital Group to Develop 300-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, Texas

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Locally based development and investment firm Kajani Capital Group has acquired 10.8 acres in the northern Houston suburb of Humble for the development of a 300-unit multifamily project. The community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 875 square feet, as well as a clubhouse, fitness center, package lockers and a dog park. Chris Bergmann Jr. of JLL represented Kajani Capital in the off-market land deal. Joan Collum of Collum Commercial represented the seller, Austin-based Stratus Properties. Construction is set to begin in May and to be complete in fall 2024.