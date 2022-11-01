Kalamazoo Child and Family Counseling to Open New Location in West Michigan

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan assisted the practice in securing its new location at Atriums Office Park in Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Kalamazoo Child and Family Counseling PLLC is opening a second location in West Michigan at The Atriums Office Park in Kalamazoo. The property is located at 4341 S. Westnedge Ave. Kalamazoo Child and Family Counseling is a mental health clinic dedicated to serving children and teens that have anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, grief and loss or disruptive behaviors. The practice’s primary office is in Portage. The new location will provide all the same services as the Portage location and is slated to open in November. Kara Schroer of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan represented both the undisclosed landlord and the tenant in the lease.