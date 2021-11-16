REBusinessOnline

Kalikow, EYC Open Anthem Luxury Rental Homes in Huntsville

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Multifamily, Southeast

Community amenities at Anthem include a 5,590-square-foot clubhouse, indoor and outdoor social club with kitchen and lounges, a 1,000-square-foot fitness center, two heated saltwater pools, 24/7 package locker system, private micro-offices and a conference room.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Westbury, N.Y.-based The Kalikow Group and EYC Cos., which has offices in Charleston and Raleigh, has opened Anthem Luxury Rental Homes, a multifamily community in Huntsville.

Anthem offers single-family cottages with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans that include private porches, backyards and two-car garages. The property also includes apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units that include granite countertops, side-by-side refrigerators and vinyl plank flooring. The property also offers options for environmental control such as UV air purifiers and Wi-Fi thermostats, as well as keyless entry, valet trash and Google Fiber internet in every unit.

Located at 740 Plummer Road, the property is situated seen miles from downtown Huntsville, 7.3 miles from Alabama A&M University, 1.8 miles from Oakwood University and 5.8 miles from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. The property is also located near several retailers and restaurants such as Publix, Target and Best Buy.

