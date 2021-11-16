Kalikow, EYC Open Anthem Luxury Rental Homes in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Westbury, N.Y.-based The Kalikow Group and EYC Cos., which has offices in Charleston and Raleigh, has opened Anthem Luxury Rental Homes, a multifamily community in Huntsville.

Anthem offers single-family cottages with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans that include private porches, backyards and two-car garages. The property also includes apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units that include granite countertops, side-by-side refrigerators and vinyl plank flooring. The property also offers options for environmental control such as UV air purifiers and Wi-Fi thermostats, as well as keyless entry, valet trash and Google Fiber internet in every unit.

Community amenities include a 5,590-square-foot clubhouse, indoor and outdoor social club with kitchen and lounges, a 1,000-square-foot fitness center, two heated saltwater pools, 24/7 package locker system, private micro-offices and a conference room.

Located at 740 Plummer Road, the property is situated seen miles from downtown Huntsville, 7.3 miles from Alabama A&M University, 1.8 miles from Oakwood University and 5.8 miles from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. The property is also located near several retailers and restaurants such as Publix, Target and Best Buy.