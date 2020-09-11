REBusinessOnline

Kalikow Group Begins to Lease 68-Unit Multifamily Building in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer The Kalikow Group will begin leasing The Sidney, a 68-unit multifamily building located in 2415 Church Ave. in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn. Developed in partnership with WRS Associates and The Ishay Group, The Sidney is named after Sidney Kalikow, the patriarch of the family-owned development group. Units are available in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats. Amenities include coworking space, a tenant lounge, game room, rooftop terrace, package room and a fitness center.

