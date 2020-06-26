Kalikow Group, EYC to Develop $67M Residential Community in Huntsville

Communal amenities at Anthem will include a playground, herb garden, dog park, two saltwater pools, two clubhouses and community greens.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Kalikow Group and EYC Cos. will develop Anthem, a $67 million, 406-unit apartment community spanning 40 acres in Huntsville. The developers expect to begin leasing in second-quarter 2021 with construction slated to be complete in early 2022. The developers secured a $42 million syndication loan from IberiaBank and Trustmark Bank. The property will comprise three-story walk-up buildings, one- and two-story single-family homes and duplexes. The single-family homes and duplexes will feature private yards and detached garages. Communal amenities will include a playground, herb garden, dog park, two saltwater pools, two clubhouses and community greens. Unit interiors will include 10-foot ceilings, gas appliances, quartz countertops, LED lighting and vinyl plank flooring. The property will be situated just west of Research Park Boulevard, near Cummings Research Park and Redstone Arsenal.