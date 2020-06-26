REBusinessOnline

Kalikow Group, EYC to Develop $67M Residential Community in Huntsville

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Anthem will include a playground, herb garden, dog park, two saltwater pools, two clubhouses and community greens.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Kalikow Group and EYC Cos. will develop Anthem, a $67 million, 406-unit apartment community spanning 40 acres in Huntsville. The developers expect to begin leasing in second-quarter 2021 with construction slated to be complete in early 2022. The developers secured a $42 million syndication loan from IberiaBank and Trustmark Bank. The property will comprise three-story walk-up buildings, one- and two-story single-family homes and duplexes. The single-family homes and duplexes will feature private yards and detached garages. Communal amenities will include a playground, herb garden, dog park, two saltwater pools, two clubhouses and community greens. Unit interiors will include 10-foot ceilings, gas appliances, quartz countertops, LED lighting and vinyl plank flooring. The property will be situated just west of Research Park Boulevard, near Cummings Research Park and Redstone Arsenal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
30
Webinar: Active Adult — How to Define it and Where is the Industry’s Hottest Segment Trending?
Aug
26
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2020
Sep
16
InterFace Active Adult 2020
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  