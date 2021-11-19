REBusinessOnline

Kalterra Capital Breaks Ground on 175-Unit Active Adult Community in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Kalterra Capital Partners has broken ground on The Hamilton, a 175-unit active adult community that will be located on a 7.8-acre site in the southern Dallas suburb of Waxahachie. Amenities will include a fitness center, salon, theater, golf simulator and outdoor putting green, dog park and bocce ball and pickleball courts. The project is slated for a fourth-quarter 2022 opening.

