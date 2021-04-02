Kalterra Capital Partners Sells 249-Unit Multifamily Property in San Marcos, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Dallas-based Kalterra Capital Partners has sold McCarty Commons, a 249-unit multifamily property located in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. The 10.4-acre property was completed in 2019 and offers amenities such as a pool, volleyball court and a resident clubhouse. Project partners included Cross Architects, Shreve Land Construction, Sunridge Management, Bellwether Enterprise and Warsaw Realty Group. Will Balthrope, Jordan Featherston and Drew Garza of Institutional Property Advisors, along with Kent Myers of Marcus & Millichap, represented Kalterra in the transaction. A private family office purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.